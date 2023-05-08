Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake & More Rumored to be a PS5 Exclusive

Reports have surfaced that Sony Interactive Entertainment has struck an exclusivity deal with Konami for the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake, Silent Hill games, and a new Castlevania. Silent Hill 2 remake has already been confirmed as a time-limited PS5 console exclusive, and MGS has been rumored to be the same. However, this is the first we’ve heard about a new Castlevania release potentially being a PS5 console exclusive.

Konami has yet to confirm Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

The latest report comes from Windows Central’s Jez Corden and has been partially corroborated by VideoGamesChronicles’ Andy Robinson.

Not sure on that. Just heard Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania. ? — Jez ? (@JezCorden) May 7, 2023

I also heard a Sony Showcase is happening in the usual late May / early June window, with Konami stuff included. I’m not expecting Nintendo to do anything — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) May 8, 2023

Much like Silent Hill, rumors about MGS 3 Remake have been swirling for a number of years, but Konami has yet to officially confirm anything. However, the company has previously expressed its desire to breathe new life into its beloved franchises. In the case of Silent Hill, Konami announced multiple new projects in collaboration with external partners.

Before E3 2023 was canceled, it was reported that Konami would unveil a new Castlevania game as well as MGS 3 Remake at the event. Now, the games are expected to be showcased at an upcoming PlayStation event by the end of May or early June.

Considering the aforementioned franchises’ history on PlayStation, a PC and PS5-only release doesn’t seem like a stretch, but only time will tell if these rumors are true or not.