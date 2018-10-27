Dynasty Warriors 9’s Upcoming DLC and Updates Revealed, Include Online Rankings

Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer highlighting Dynasty Warriors 9‘s recently introduced co-op mode, and the game’s future DLC and update plans.

The co-op mode, which launched earlier this week, supports online and offline play. Those who download Dynasty Warriors 9‘s free demo starting November 1 will also be able to play the mode.

Check out the trailer below followed by a list of upcoming DLC and updates.

New DLC:

16 costumes

Six weapons

Four scenarios

Four scenario costumes

Season Pass 2 and special bonus

Updates:

Online rankings

Growth system

Accessories

Wallpapers

Background music

Gems

We’ll update our readers when the content becomes available.

Haven’t played Dynasty Warriors 9 yet? Check out our review.

An official description of the title is as follows: