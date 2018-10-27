Two XSEED Localization Producers Have Suddenly Left the Company

Two of XSEED Games’ localization producers, Brittany Avery and Tom Lipschultz, have suddenly announced their departures from the company. While Lipschultz – who was quite vocal during the recent Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal censorship controversy – has a teaching position in Japan lined up, Avery is looking for job opportunities.

It seems like an odd time for the producers to leave XSEED considering recent events. However, Lipschultz insists that the departure was not only amicable but something he’d been planning for years. In a series of tweets, he said:

This was an amicable departure, and is something I’ve been planning not just for months, but for YEARS, so please don’t give XSEED any guff – they’ve been more than generous and supportive of me, and I wish them all the best moving forward. It was just time for me to go. It’s tough to explain in tweets, but basically, I’ve been wanting to get out of the industry and return to Japan one way or another for a very long time now. Teaching English is a great way to do both, and will be a nice way to feel like I’m giving back as well.

Avery, who was working on London Detective Mysteria, also indicated an interest in moving to Japan. She wrote:

Today is my last day at XSEED Games. It’s a bit sudden, but I’ve had a good eight years at the company and I wish everyone there the absolute best. Please support London Detective Mysteria when it launches and show them there’s a hungry market for Otome games! Thank you very much for all your kind words. If you happen to have or know of any job opportunities in my field, please email thequeenworks•gmail•com! This calls for a new chapter in my life! Maybe even in Japan…? It’s a good time to learn new things to better my career.

We wish Avery and Lipschultz the best of luck in their future endeavors.

[Source: Tom Lipschultz, Brittany Avery via Reddit]