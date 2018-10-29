Maid of Sker Screams to PlayStation 4 in 2019
Wales Interactive, a Welsh developer and publisher perhaps best known for movie-based horror title Don’t Knock Twice, has announced a new title. Currently set for Q3 2019, Maid of Sker is a first-person horror adventure based on Welsh folklore.
Maid of Sker is a survival horror that does not involve weapons, has multiple story paths, and it has 3D sound as a core feature. One of the primary survival mechanics seems to be holding your breath, which appears to come with its own risks.
Here are the official key features, per the game’s official website:
- Non-linear Story: The game will give the player the possibility to choose their ending and we have planned 3 narrative branches which allow for us to have a non-linear story.
- Sound Based Survival: A unique 3D sound based AI system is the core survival gameplay mechanic.
- Realistic Visuals: Featuring 4K uncapped on PC (1080p 60 frames per second minimum) and HDR enhancements on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.
- Based on a True Story: With inspiration from a true story and Welsh folklore, the story tells of Elizabeth Williams, who “died of a broken heart.”
- Haunting Setting: The game is set in Victorian Wales, in and around Sker House, based a haunting real dwelling which still stands today in Porthcawl, Bridgend, South Wales.