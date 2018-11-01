The Physical Edition of Grim Fandango Remastered Comes With a Few Goodies

In 1998, LucasArts helped deliver a timeless classic adventure title with Grim Fandango, which also happened to be the developer’s first game to implement 3D graphics. We got a remaster of the game in 2015 on PlayStation 4 and Vita, and now, for its 20th anniversary, Grim Fandango Remastered is getting a physical release, packed with a few essential goodies for longtime fans to enjoy. The Grim Fandango Remastered physical version is currently priced at $29.99, and can be preordered now. Shipping is estimated to occur sometime within the first quarter of 2019. The full package includes:

A golden train ticket

Premium reversible cover insert by Holly Rothrock

Calavera Cafe matchbook

To truly appreciate the work that went into the remastering of Grim Fandango, you should take a look at our video which compares the graphics of its 1998 release to the 2015. It’s remarkable work, a testament to the amazing games LucasArts put out before their studio was sadly closed after Disney’s acquisition of Star Wars. The remaster features repainted character textures, a huge lighting overhaul, and a full-orchestral score. Now’s your chance to have the game become a part of your library.

Who else is gonna get their physical copy of the game to venture into the Underworld once more? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: iam8bit]