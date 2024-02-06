Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango Heading to PS5.

Full Throttle, Day of the Tentacle, and Grim Fandango appear to be getting PS5 ports according to a rating in Taiwan.

Point n’ Click ports for PS5?

PS4 versions are also mentioned, but the games have already been released on that console. There are currently no native PS5 versions of the games.

Gematsu noted the rating on its social media yesterday.

Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered, and Grim Fandango Remastered have been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan. These have been available for PS4 for years, but PS5 versions would be new. pic.twitter.com/R9LowqpgyJ — Gematsu (@gematsu) February 5, 2024

The games were originally created at LucasArts where the likes of Tim Schafer worked on them. After Grim Fandango was released to critical praise and commercial failure, Schafer and other colleagues leaving LucasArts formed the studio Double Fine. The studio went on to create games such as Brutal Legend, Broken Age, and Psychonauts. Double Fine was acquired by Microsoft in 2019.

The interesting part here is Double Fine worked on the remastered versions of Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango so technically, these games fall under Microsof’s umbrella. Given all the recent murmurings about Xbox games coming to other consoles, this could be a smaller-scale hint of things to come.