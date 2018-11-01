Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Causes Gaming Site to Make £1 Million Donation

Video game website Trusted Reviews issued an apology to Take-Two Interactive for leaking information about Red Dead Redemption 2. The article in question has since been replaced with the apology.

Here is what Trusted Reviews’ apology said:

On February 6, 2018, we published an article that was sourced from a confidential corporate document. We should have known this information was confidential and should not have published it. We unreservedly apologise [sic] to Take-Two Games and we have undertaken not to repeat such actions again. We have also agreed to donate over £1 million to charities chosen by Take-Two Games.

Rockstar Games issued a statement to Variety on the matter, but has not answered any follow-up questions, nor has Trusted Reviews.

Take-Two takes security seriously and will take legal action against people or publications who leak confidential information. Because this situation involved information about ‘Red Dead Redemption 2,’ Rockstar Games directed the settlement funds to these three great charities: the American Indian College Fund, the American Prairie Reserve, and the First Nations Development Institute.

This raises a plethora of issues and concerns regarding video game journalism, a field where leaks are far from uncommon. For the most part, publishers, major studios, and other companies have approached leaks with little to no reaction.

It’s unclear, at this point, whether Take-Two’s intervention will set a new standard or be an outlier in the industry.

[Source: Variety]