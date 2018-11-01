Pick Up a $200 Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Bundle at Target on Black Friday

November 2018 has just started, which means the holiday season is upon us. Target is already boarding the hype train, releasing its Black Friday ad so you can plan your holiday shopping ahead of time. As usual, there are plenty of deals for the gamers out there.

The highlight of the bunch may be the $199 Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle. The bundle comes with a standard 1TB PlayStation 4 system, a Dualshock 4 controller, and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man. It may not be the special themed PS4, but it’s still a pretty good deal. You can also save $20 on a Dualshock 4 controller, which will be priced at $39.99.

In addition, you can get the PlayStation VR bundle packaged with Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR for only $249.99. The Target ad notes that all VR bundles will be at a $100 discount, as well.

If you’ve been wanting to get into Starlink: Battle for Atlas, this may be your chance. The starter pack is $35 off for a price of $39.99, and all toy packs for Starlink will be 30% off.

Of course, what would Black Friday be without games on sale? The ad offers only a preview of the titles that are going to be discounted, but it’s already looking like you’ll be able to save a pretty penny. Right now, only Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 appears to be on sale for $45, but there are plenty of other games on sale, here.

Here are the games confirmed to be on sale. While some third-party titles are shown for specific systems, it’s likely the sales will apply across platforms:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ($35)

Assassin’s Creed Origins ($25)

Call of Duty WWII ($25)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($25)

Detroit: Become Human ($25)

Doom ($15)

Dragon Ball FighterZ ($25)

The Elder Scrolls VI: Skyrim – Special Edition ($15)

The Evil Within 2 ($15)

Fallout 4 GOTY Eiditon ($29.99)

Far Cry 5 ($25)

F1 2018

God of War ($25)

Just Dance 2019 ($25)

LEGO Jurassic World ($15)

LEGO The Incredibles ($25)

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 ($15)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker ($29.99)

NBA Live 19 ($15)

NHL 19 ($35)

Nickelodeon Kart Racers ($25)

Overwatch Origins Edition ($15)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider ($29.99)

Soulcalibur VI ($35)

Star Wars Battlefront II ($15)

We Happy Few ($35)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus ($15)

WWE 2K19 ($29.99)

Target stores will open at 5 PM on Thursday, November 22, 2018 and will remain open until 1 AM. The stores will then reopen on Friday, November 23rd at 7 am.

Did any of these deals catch your eye? Let us know!

[Source: Best Black Friday]