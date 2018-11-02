Jelly-Raising Adventure Alchemic Cutie is Coming to Consoles

Publisher Circle Entertainment and developer Vakman have announced that Alchemic Cutie, an easygoing RPG that has been previously announced for PC, is also coming to consoles. Currently aiming for Q4 2019, Alchemic Cutie is in the alpha stage now, and is taking signup requests to try it out on PC.

A new trailer announcing the console versions shows off what you can expect from Alchemic Cutie, including relaxing music, exploration, friendship, and lots of “jellies.” You can check out some official descriptive content below, including key features:

About Alchemic Cutie is a relaxing adventure RPG set on colorful Wimba Island. While taming wild jellies, you’ll meet villagers, enter jelly compeitions and uncover the secrets of the island. Each jelly has uniquely generated stats, traits, and over 4000 visual styles. You can tame, breed, and raise the perfect jelly companions, competing in heated jelly competitions for the top prize. And to really boost your jelly’s abilities, use alchemy to create special items with powerful affects or morph items into something rare and powerful. All the while mingling with the island’s inhabitants to form lasting friendships and rivalries. Key Features A whole island ready to explore, full of new Jellies, items, and quests.

Befriend a village of goofy, fun, and sometimes complicated characters.

Engaging Jelly raising and alchemy systems for you to master.

Fun jelly competitions to win medals.

Modding support.

Jelly sharing via special codes.

What do you think of Alchemical Cutie?