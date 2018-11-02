Konami Confirms There Was No Game-Breaking P.T. Update

In what seemed like a nasty Halloween trick, rumblings started to pour out over an alleged update to Konami’s P.T. that essentially rendered it unplayable. However, that later revealed itself to only be a rumor, and many came forward saying they had updated it with no issues. Finally, Konami has come forward to say that it, in fact, had no intentions of making P.T. unplayable.

Konami sent the following statement to IGN, which was also sent to other outlets:

After our investigation we can confirm that there have been no Konami or PlayStation Network (PSN) update that would have affected or prevent access to the game.

This should finally put to rest those rumors once and for all, and many will likely breathe a sigh of relief.

The recent drama surrounding P.T. is only the latest chapter in this twisting tale. Originally announced and released during gamescom 2014, players quickly learned that P.T. was a (playable) teaser for a brand-new Silent Hill game, entitled Silent Hills. Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro were putting their weight behind it, and it was set to star The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

Following the now-infamous Kojima-Konami breakup, Silent Hills was promptly canceled. To add insult to injury, P.T. was later removed from the PlayStation Store, unable to be downloaded by anyone.

Knowing how rare P.T. suddenly became, it’s understandable to see why so many were worried about it potentially being unplayable. Despite Konami’s assertion that P.T. won’t be removed from consoles it’s already on, there’s always that lingering fear.

While P.T. remains safe (for now), the future of Silent Hills and the Silent Hill franchise, remains unknown.

[Source: IGN]