Sony Wins Best Publisher at TIGA Games Industry Awards 2018
The Independent Game Developers’ Association (TIGA), based in the UK, is a trade association for game developers and digital publishers. It just had its 2018 award ceremony, and there were plenty of reasons for Sony to bust out the champagne. One of the most notable awards was Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe’s win as the best publisher of the year.
It’s no secret that Sony has dominated the market when it comes to quality console exclusives, but it’s still nice to have the acknowledgement. Additionally, God of War‘s fresh take on the existing franchise earned it the title of best action and adventure game. Other non-exclusive winning games that happened to appear on the PS4 included Battlezone, Gran Turismo, Human: Fall Flat, Hidden Agenda, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, F1 2017, and TerraTech.
Take a look at the full list of categories and winners below.
- Best Action and Adventure Game 2018
Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, God of War
- Best Arcade Game 2018
Rebellion, Battlezone Gold Edition
- Best Recruitment Agency 2018
Amiqus
- Best Audio Design 2018
Polyphony Digital Inc , Gran Turismo Sport
- Best QA Provider 2018
Universally Speaking
- Best Casual Game 2018
Curve Digital Publishing Ltd, Human: Fall Flat
- Best Social Game 2018
Supermassive Games , Hidden Agenda
- Best Legal Services Supplier 2018
Wiggin LLP
- Best Educational Game 2018
Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences , Attentat 1942
- Best Tax and Accountancy Firm 2018
Saffery Champness
- Diversity Award 2018
Testronic
- Creativity Award 2018
Ninja Theory, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Best Game By A Small Studio 2018
Payload Studios, TerraTech
- Best Puzzle Game 2018
Outplay Entertainment, Booty Quest
- Best Racing Game 2018
Codemasters, F1 2017
- Best Role Playing Game 2018
Jagex, RuneScape
- Best Strategy Game 2018
Creative Assembly, A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA
- Best Educational Initiative and Talent Development 2018
Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Gaming School
- Heritage Award 2018
Nomad Games Ltd ,Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal
- Best Large Independent Studio 2018
Lockwood Publishing
- Best Small Independent Studio 2018
Red Kite Games
- Best Technical Innovation 2018
Space Ape Games
- Outstanding Leadership Award 2018
Frank Sagnier, Codemasters
- Best Publisher Award 2018
Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Outstanding Individual Award 2018
Mark Gerhard
- Game Of The Year 2018
Lockwood Publishing, Avakin Life
[Source: TIGA newsletter]