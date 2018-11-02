Sony Wins Best Publisher at TIGA Games Industry Awards 2018

The Independent Game Developers’ Association (TIGA), based in the UK, is a trade association for game developers and digital publishers. It just had its 2018 award ceremony, and there were plenty of reasons for Sony to bust out the champagne. One of the most notable awards was Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe’s win as the best publisher of the year.

It’s no secret that Sony has dominated the market when it comes to quality console exclusives, but it’s still nice to have the acknowledgement. Additionally, God of War‘s fresh take on the existing franchise earned it the title of best action and adventure game. Other non-exclusive winning games that happened to appear on the PS4 included Battlezone, Gran Turismo, Human: Fall Flat, Hidden Agenda, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, F1 2017, and TerraTech.

Take a look at the full list of categories and winners below.

Best Action and Adventure Game 2018

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, God of War

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, God of War Best Arcade Game 2018

Rebellion, Battlezone Gold Edition

Rebellion, Battlezone Gold Edition Best Recruitment Agency 2018

Amiqus

Amiqus Best Audio Design 2018

Polyphony Digital Inc , Gran Turismo Sport

Polyphony Digital Inc , Gran Turismo Sport Best QA Provider 2018

Universally Speaking

Universally Speaking Best Casual Game 2018

Curve Digital Publishing Ltd, Human: Fall Flat

Curve Digital Publishing Ltd, Human: Fall Flat Best Social Game 2018

Supermassive Games , Hidden Agenda

Supermassive Games , Hidden Agenda Best Legal Services Supplier 2018

Wiggin LLP

Wiggin LLP Best Educational Game 2018

Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences , Attentat 1942

Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences , Attentat 1942 Best Tax and Accountancy Firm 2018

Saffery Champness

Saffery Champness Diversity Award 2018

Testronic

Testronic Creativity Award 2018

Ninja Theory, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ninja Theory, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Best Game By A Small Studio 2018

Payload Studios, TerraTech

Payload Studios, TerraTech Best Puzzle Game 2018

Outplay Entertainment, Booty Quest

Outplay Entertainment, Booty Quest Best Racing Game 2018

Codemasters, F1 2017

Codemasters, F1 2017 Best Role Playing Game 2018

Jagex, RuneScape

Jagex, RuneScape Best Strategy Game 2018

Creative Assembly, A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA

Creative Assembly, A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Best Educational Initiative and Talent Development 2018

Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Gaming School

Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Gaming School Heritage Award 2018

Nomad Games Ltd ,Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal

Nomad Games Ltd ,Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal Best Large Independent Studio 2018

Lockwood Publishing

Lockwood Publishing Best Small Independent Studio 2018

Red Kite Games

Red Kite Games Best Technical Innovation 2018

Space Ape Games

Space Ape Games Outstanding Leadership Award 2018

Frank Sagnier, Codemasters

Frank Sagnier, Codemasters Best Publisher Award 2018

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Outstanding Individual Award 2018

Mark Gerhard

Mark Gerhard Game Of The Year 2018

Lockwood Publishing, Avakin Life

[Source: TIGA newsletter]