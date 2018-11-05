Cross Your Fingers for a Possible Omno PlayStation 4 Release

Developer Jonas Manke has been hard at work for the past two years on Omno, a single-player, 3D puzzle platformer currently seeking funding on Kickstarter. The PC game currently stands at 60% completion and has an estimated completion window of September 2019. Just under €25,000 has been pledged towards the €32,000 goal as of November 5, 2018, which would need to be met before the Kickstarter ends on December 4, 2018.

The game takes place in a variety of open spaces, where players will come across the hidden secrets of a lost civilization and unlock unique skills with a magic staff to traverse unique areas. The game is currently in development and has so far only been confirmed for a PC release. However, Manke expressed that, with enough funding, he would very much like to bring Omno to platforms:

Omno is currently planned to release on Steam (Windows) in the second half of 2019, though I would love to port the game to other platforms (Switch, PS4, XBOX) if there is enough funding for it.

This is not Manke’s first rodeo with game design. He previously worked in the animation department on State of Decay 2. He was also an animator for several children’s films, like Rabbit School: Guardians of the Golden Egg, which may have inspired the gorgeous visuals on display within his game. While he is collaborating with composer Benedict Nichols, Manke is the sole developer of this title, which is why it won’t see an official release within the second-half of 2019.

Since the only obstacle keeping Omno from a PlayStation 4 release is a financial one, console owners may want to lend their voices and show that a console release would be appreciated. The game seems to have the same atmosphere as titles like Journey and Rime.

[Source: Kickstarter]