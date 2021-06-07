A new trailer has been released for Omno, the Journey-inspired atmospheric adventure game being developed by solo developer Jonas Manke. The video takes viewers through a variety of biomes, features strange-looking animals, and shows off unique platforming mechanics. Omno is currently planned to release in summer 2021 for PS4, Xbox One (as an Xbox Game Pass title), Steam, and Switch.

While we don’t know much about Omno‘s story, the official website states that the game is about “a journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders”. The main character wields a magic staff that allows the player to glide across deserts, fly, and even warp to far-off locations. The game will also feature puzzle mechanics, and large, explorable spaces that will help the character “get lost, but in a good way”.

The similarities with thatgamecompany’s Journey is not lost to Manke. He states in an interview with Epic Games that it was “a masterpiece that certainly influences [his] work.” However, he also notes that there are major differences as well, such as a wide variety of animals, and movement mechanics like dashing and teleporting.

The game initially started off as a side project for Manke, who worked as a freelance character animator in Germany. After creating a prototype, however, he put the game up for funding on Kickstarter after encouragement from family and friends, and the campaign eventually reached over triple its goal. Manke would later become one of the first Epic MegaGrant recipients and begin working on the game full-time.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Studio Inkyfox, Manke’s one-man game studio, has also released a playable demo titled Omno: Prologue on Steam, for those that wish to get a taste of the game before its official launch. In the demo, players can enjoy a glimpse into some of the game’s mechanics as well as the beautiful low-poly environment and lighting.

[Source: Unreal Engine Blog, YouTube]