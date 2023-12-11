A total of eight games are leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in January 2024 in addition to the 11 games that’ll leave the catalog next Tuesday, December 19. For the January departures, players have until January 23 to wrap their progress up.

List of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in January 2024

The following games will leave PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs next month:

It Takes Two

Devil May Cry 5

SnowRunner

JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time

Omno

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Once these games leave the service, players will have to make a full purchase should they want to complete their campaign. We will update this list if Sony announces more departures. Alternatively, keep an eye on the ‘Last Chance to Play’ tab on your console’s PS Store.

December 2023’s catalog additions for both Extra and Premium tiers have yet to be announced. Sony is expected to reveal the lineups by Wednesday this week, but we do know that a couple of Disney classics have been rated for PS5 and PS4, and they may included in the Premium catalog.