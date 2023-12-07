Classic Star Wars Game Seems Headed to PS Plus Premium

As previously reported, it looks like Sony Interactive Entertainment has struck a deal with Disney to release a number of its classics as part of PS Plus Premium games lineup. This time, it’s PS1’s Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace that seems all set to join the catalog.

The Phantom Menace happens to be the fifth Disney game headed to PS Plus Premium that was outed by rating boards over the last month. Previously, it was Pixar’s Up, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Thrillville, and Thrillville: Off the Rails.

As spotted by Gematsu, The Phantom Menace was rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan recently.

The Phantom Menace released in 1999 for the PS1 and PC, and is an adaptation of the movie of the same title. The game received middling reviews but sold well enough to achieve the “Gold” sales award in the U.K.

Sony has yet to announce the game as part of its catalog refresh but we’ll get an official announcement soon enough. While we expect some upgrades for the PS5 and PS4, don’t get your hopes up for trophy support since this is a third-party title.