The new PlayStation Plus games go live today and, at the same time, Sony has revealed the list of PS Plus Extra and Premium games that are leaving in December 2023. Players have until the middle of the month to finish the 11 games that will be removed soon.

Full list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in December 2023

The PS Plus Extra and Premium Last Chance to Play section has 11 games listed as leaving by December 19, 2023. Those games are:

Caladrius Blaze

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th

Legends of Ethernal

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

The Escapists 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Once these games leave PS Plus on December 19, players will have to purchase them from the PlayStation Store to continue their game. We’ll update the list if more games are added in the meantime.

The good news is that nine games have been added to PS Plus Extra today, while a further five games have officially been added to PS Plus Premium. As well as those games, Premium subscribers in the EMEA regions got a surprise sixth addition in the form of the PS3 game High Stakes on the Vegas Strip Poker Edition. The game was already available in PS Plus Premium but was exclusive to the Americas. Just be aware that the game’s online servers closed in 2014, so several game modes are inaccessible.

There has also been a quintet of new PS Plus Premium game trials added today. Alongside Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, there are now 2-hour trials available for Terraformers and Ride 5. A 3-hour trial has been added for F1 Manager 2023.