PS Plus Extra & Premium November 2023 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the full list of PS Plus Extra and Premium November 2023 games. Headlining PlayStation Plus Extra are games like the day-one release of Teardown, while Premium gets Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series and PaRappa the Rapper 2.

PS Plus Extra November 2023 games

There will be nine new games added to PS Plus Extra. All of the games will be added to the service on November 21, with the exception of Teardown which is included on day one of release today, November 15. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Extra this month:

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4)

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS5, PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4)

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4)

River City Melee Mach!! (PS4)

Superliminal (PS5, PS4)

Teardown (PS5)

PS Plus Premium November 2023 games

There will be five new games added to PS Plus Premium, all of which will arrive on November 21. As well as the aforementioned remastered versions of Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series and PaRappa the Rapper 2, there are two PS1 games and the PSP version of Up, which was leaked by a rating board a couple of days ago. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Premium this month:

Grandia (PS5, PS4)

Jet Moto (PS5, PS4)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, PS4)

PaRappa the Rapper 2 (PS4)

Up (PS5, PS4)

Sony is yet to reveal the games that will be leaving the service in December, although we do know there are seven games due to be removed from PS Plus Extra and Premium on November 21. This leaves just six days to finish up the following games if they don’t want to make a full purchase: