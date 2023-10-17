As October 2023’s PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog additions go live today, Sony has revealed a list of seven games leaving PS Plus in November. Subscribers have until the middle of next month to wrap their progress up.

Full list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

As of today, October 17, the following games are confirmed to leave the catalogs by November 21:

Ace of Seafood

ConnecTank

Dandara Trials of Fear Edition

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

My Time at Portia

Wild Guns Reloaded

Once these games leave the service, players will have to make a full purchase should they want to complete the campaign. We will update this list if Sony announces more departures.

As a reminder, the following games are being added to the service today:

Alien: Isolation (PS4)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (PS4, PS5)

Eldest Souls (PS4, PS5)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

FAR: Changing Tides (PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS4, PS5)

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Röki (PS4, PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, PS5)

PS Plus Premium only: