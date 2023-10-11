PS Plus Extra & Premium October 2023 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the PS Plus Extra and Premium October 2023 games. This month’s lineup features a wide range of titles, from last year’s Batman game Gotham Knights to the tense horror sequel Outlast 2. The games will become available to subscribers on Tuesday, October 17.

PS Plus Extra October 2023 games

This month’s PlayStation Plus titles, revealed on the PlayStation Blog earlier today, include a little bit of everything, though there’s a fitting slant towards horror titles. From Alien: Isolation, which is based on the iconic Alien series of movies, to the first-person psychological horror sequel Outlast 2, it’s a spooky month for subscribers.

Alien: Isolation (PS4)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (PS4, PS5)

Eldest Souls (PS4, PS5)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

FAR: Changing Tides (PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS4, PS5)

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Röki (PS4, PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, PS5)

PS Plus Premium October 2023 games

This month’s Premium offerings include two fighting games — Tekken 6 and the PSP fighter Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, which featured God of War’s Kratos as a guest fighter in the roster.