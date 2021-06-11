It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week in one easy to find location. This week there is a lot to go over with the Summer Game Fest providing a lot of announcements, along with CDPR making another mistake and Capcom getting into some legal troubles.

Sure, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart might be loaded up with PlayStation cameos and crossovers thanks to the rift-tearing RYNO 8, but did you know you can swap out Ratchet’s wrench and Rivet’s hammer for a keyblade that looks to be heavily inspired by the Kingdom Hearts weapon? The guns are the big draw in Ratchet and Clank, but sometimes you just want to get up close and personal with a melee attack, and you can unlock the ability to change out the traditional wrench for something a bit different.

Most of the Gold Bolts in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart aren’t too difficult to find, but there’s one particularly tricky on on Savali that may be causing you trouble. You’ve searched every corner of this more open level and can’t find it. Even after getting the Map-o-matic, which shows the locations of all collectibles on your map, that final Gold Bolt still won’t show up. Here’s how to get that last Gold Bolt on Savali.

The PlayStation Store kicked off its indies sales promotion just in time for the weekend. A huge selection of titles has been discounted for two weeks starting 6/5/21.

Less than a month after Frankenstein’s Army director Richard Raaphorst accused Capcom of plagiarizing his monster designs in Resident Evil Village, the publisher has been sued by an artist for allegedly stealing her photos for use in Resident Evil and Devil May Cry games.

Hidetaka ‘SWERY’ Suehiro’s “debt repayment daily life RPG,” The Good Life, has been delayed once again. First announced in 2017, the game’s release has been pushed several times, with this latest delay blamed on a change of publisher.

Pendulo Studios and Microids have announced narrative adventure game Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, inspired by the 1958 film. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms, and is targeting a late 2021 release.

Thanks to leaks stemming from the recent CD Projekt RED ransomware attack, it has emerged that Cyberpunk 2077 developers knew just how bad the game’s bugs were prior to launch

A new trailer has been released for Omno, the Journey-inspired atmospheric adventure game being developed by solo developer Jonas Manke. The video takes viewers through a variety of biomes, features strange-looking animals, and shows off unique platforming mechanics. Omno is currently planned to release in summer 2021 for PS4, Xbox One (as an Xbox Game Pass title), Steam, and Switch.

Rumor has it that Sony will release a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PlayStation 5 hardware bundle soon.

The sheet was officially removed from Battlefield 2042 today with a cinematic reveal trailer to get fans hyped for the long-awaited next game in the Battlefield franchise. Set in the near future, following global collapse due to climate change, Battlefield 2042 imagines a world of no-pats, stateless non-patriated soldiers fighting for a piece of what’s left. A full gameplay reveal is coming on June 13th as part of Microsoft’s E3 press conference, and we’ll also see more details unveiled at EA Play Live on July 22.

Call of Duty’s biggest success with Warzone perhaps isn’t Warzone itself, but that the free-to-play game leads to a much higher adoption rate of the attached premium Call of Duty games. While not yet officially confirmed, Battlefield 2042 may take a similar approach, offering a free-to-play onboarding element that will ease players into buying the full premium experience.

Former Shin Megami Tensei developers have announced a “new school role-playing game” titled Monark for the PlayStation 5 and 4, and Nintendo Switch.

A report has surfaced that Insomniac Games pitched Resistance 4 to Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation 3 era, but it was turned down due of an influx of post-apocalyptic games in development at the time, including The Last of Us.

Cross play is coming to Overwatch and will be available on all consoles and PCs. Cross Play will automatically be enabled for all users, and PC users will not be able to disable the feature. Additionally, competitive matches will not feature cross play on launch, with PC and console players split into two different matchmaking pools. Console players must make a Battle.net account to participate in cross play.

Leaked ahead of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, Gearbox and 2K announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Borderlands spinoff inspired by the Bunkers and Badasses DLC which saw Tiny Tina as the dungeon master of an in-universe Dungeons and Dragons-style roleplaying game. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not a Borderlands game, but Borderlands players will find plenty to love.

Death Stranding is coming to PS5, but this isn’t your standard new-gen upgrade. Death Stranding Director’s Cut will bring the divisive Hideo Kojima title to PS5, and while it’s unknown yet what more could be added, the reveal trailer does feature a pretty great callback to Metal Gear Solid. Revealed by Hideo Kojima today on Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, the trailer sees Sam Bridges in a room with patrolling enemies, and a trademark box that the delivery man considers before deciding against it.

The long awaited release date was announced alongside a new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated game at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, which featured the announcement and reveal as the closing surprise of the show.

Part of today’s Summer Game Fest featured the reveal of a brand new studio, Deviation Games, formed by former Treyarch devs Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell. Furthermore, Deviation Games is partnering with PlayStation on a “groundbreaking AAA new IP,” with more details to come at a later date.

