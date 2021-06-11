Where to Find the Last Gold Bolt on Savali in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Most of the Gold Bolts in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart aren’t too difficult to find, but there’s one particularly tricky on on Savali that may be causing you trouble. You’ve searched every corner of this more open level and can’t find it. Even after getting the Map-o-matic, which shows the locations of all collectibles on your map, that final Gold Bolt still won’t show up. Here’s how to get that last Gold Bolt on Savali.

How to Get the Last Gold Bolt on Savali

The final Savali Gold Bolt is quite possibly both the hardest and simplest one to find in the game. The trick is that the last Gold Bolt on Savali can’t be found your first time there, and it won’t appear on your Map-o-matic until later, leaving you to wonder where it is. Late in the story, you’ll return to Savali, which is when you are finally able to see it on the map and obtain it.

When the story takes you back to Savali, you’ll play briefly as Ratchet before switching to Rivet for a short time. When you’re Ratchet again, you’ll want to open up the new passage that leads underground. it’s part of the progressing the story, so you’ll be required to do this anyway. Head to the newly opened passage that you couldn’t enter before. It’s in the upper left side of the map.

Once you’ve jumped down, turn away from the door that requires the bolt crank to open. That’s the way forward. You’ll see another door with a virus-infected panel near it. This is the door you want to open.

Use Glitch to open the door—you can either play through the challenge (required for a Trophy) or skip the puzzle—and the last Savali Gold Bolt will be yours! Step inside and claim your prize.

If you’ve collected all Gold Bolts up until this point, this should be Gold Bolt number 22, which will unlock two additional ship skins for you to use (Wasteland and Bubblegum). If you’ve played all of the other Glitch sequences, this will also be the final Glitch challenge and will net you the “Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way” Bronze Trophy.

