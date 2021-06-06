Hidetaka ‘SWERY’ Suehiro’s “debt repayment daily life RPG,” The Good Life, has been delayed once again. First announced in 2017, the game’s release has been pushed several times, with this latest delay blamed on a change of publisher.

According to a Kickstarter update, The Good Life will now be published by Playism and will release in fall 2021. In a statement, White Owls said that the decision to part ways with previous publisher, The Irregular Corporation, was mutual. The statement reads:

As the release of The Good Life draws closer, we have some important news to share with everyone from whom we’ve received so much invaluable support for this project. Today, we are excited to announce our new publishing partner: PLAYISM! We’ve worked with them in the past, and we’re thrilled to partner up with them once again to bring The Good Life to as many players as possible. While this means that our collaboration with The Irregular Corporation will be coming to an end, the decision to part ways was mutual. The Irregular Corporation has been a great partner, and we appreciate all their support and input in bringing more Britishness to Rainy Woods. Development is in its final stretch, and we’re excited to get The Good Life into your hands this Fall, as we are putting our final, but required, last touches to the game.

Neither company revealed the reason for the split.

The Good Life is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

