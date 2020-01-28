Swery’s The Good Life received a new backer development update on Kickstarter, and it shows off some of the visual effects that the game will include. More specifically, it focuses on the lighting effects in the world, with at least some air of mystery surrounding when and how these effects will come into play. The centerpiece of the little video is a mysterious tower with a beam of light shooting out of it. Another character sits on a bench watching this event unfold. What mysteries does this tower hold? Well according to the developers “The only way to see where and when these effects take place is to play the game,” so you will have to wait until the spring 2020 launch date to find out.

There are a couple of other effects show off in the video, although they happen in a gray development space with no in-game context. One shows what appears to be a magic barrier cycling through a rainbow of colors. The second is a series of explosions, again divorced from all context. It’s enough to make one wonder if The Good Life may have a dark twist that turns it into the bad life. The final shot in the video shows off the night sky, which is about as pretty as you might expect. The update was capped off showing some behind-the-scenes screenshots of the creation of these effects.

The Good Life is an upcoming slice-of-life adventure game headed by the eccentric director Swery65. Players take on the role of a journalist named Naomi who finds herself trapped in a small British town trying to repay her debts. However, when a gruesome murder steals the headlines, Naomi begins to unravel the mysteries behind it. There’s a catch to this idyllic little town, though (besides the murder). Everyone who lives in the town turns into a cat or dog every night, depending on which version of the game you buy. So Naomi needs to deal with that small hiccup as well. While The Good Life failed its original crowdfunding pitch on Fig, a second successful attempt was made on Kickstarter, bringing in a little over $1.5 million.

[Source: Kickstarter]