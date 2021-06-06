Pendulo Studios and Microids have announced narrative adventure game Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, inspired by the 1958 film. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms, and is targeting a late 2021 release.

Vertigo follows the story of writer Ed Miller who survives a car crash. Although no one else was found in the wreckage, Miller insists that his wife and daughter were with him. He subsequently suffers from vertigo and seeks therapy while attempting to uncover the truth about what happened.

“Of course, Alfred Hitchcock’s movie was a major inspiration source, whether it’s about the game’s themes, its narration, or even the visual techniques we used that clearly mirror Hitchcock’s recurrent cinematographic techniques,” Pendulo Studios said in a press release. “Vertigo is not our only frame of reference. For instance, the fact that therapy is at the core of the narrative echoes Spellbound, and some characters resemble protagonists from Rebecca, Psycho, and many more.”

Key features include:

An exclusive, original story about obsession, memory, manipulation and madness, freely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, Vertigo.

Live a powerful narrative experience paying tribute to the visual and storytelling techniques of the thriller genre.

Investigate through the vision of three characters: everyone has a different story to tell.

Explore several timelines to cross-check the events and separate reality from deceptive memories.

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo is also in development for Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a teaser on YouTube (sign in required).