Pendulo Studios and Microids have delayed their narrative adventure game Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo on consoles. Originally due to be released later this year, the game has now been pushed back into 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One as reported by Gematsu.

The game will still be released on PC in December this year. Neither developer nor publisher revealed a reason for the delay on Xbox and Playstation consoles to match the previously advertised 2022 release window on Nintendo Switch. They did reveal a new game trailer on IGN that shows gameplay footage for the first time, though. The trailer dives further into the story where Ed Miller, a writer who survived a severe car accident, now suffers from intense vertigo. Ed was convinced his wife and daughter were in the car with him during the incident but no trace of them was ever found. It’s up to psychiatrist Julia Lomas to uncover the truth, but Ed isn’t always a co-operative patient and the truth can be uncomfortable.

Despite the game’s name, the story is completely original and draws on the themes of obsession, memory, manipulation, and madness. Hitchcock’s film Vertigo is just one source of inspiration that’s joined by other media like Spellbound, Rebecca, and Psycho. Players will try to discover the truth through the eyes of three different protagonists – Ed, Julia, and Sheriff Nick – each with their own story to tell. Their roles will take place across several timelines and will task players with separating fact from the fiction of deceptive memories.

Microids also revealed a Digital Deluxe edition for Steam players that includes a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, in-game filters, avatars and wallpapers. Whether anything similar will be introduced for console players remains to be seen. As usual, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more.

[Source: Gematsu]