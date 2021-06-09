Rumor has it that Sony will release a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PlayStation 5 hardware bundle soon.

The report originated from French news site Station of Play, who claims that it first spotted a listing for the bundle on French retailer Boulanger’s database on June 2nd. The website further claims that the image below is what the box looks like.

INFO StationOfPlay ! La PS5 aura bien son pack avec #RatchetAndClank ce 11/06 (comme je vous l'ai annoncé auparavant) ! Le prix devrait tourner autour de 569,99€ ! Le jeu semble être en version physique à l'intérieur du bundle !

Ventes à venir ici

Vous vous souvenez de ce tweet

Un pack #PS5 + Ratchet est listé depuis hier soir dans la base de données Boulanger (pas encore visible sur le site) !

Prémonition ou confirmation ?

According to Station of Play, 10,000-12,000 of these bundles will be available in France starting Friday to coincide with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s global launch. If the website’s report is accurate, the bundle will cost €569.99.

Apparently, Sony also plans to release a standard supply of consoles in France by the end of June.

At the moment, this is just a rumor because Sony hasn’t officially unveiled a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle. However, we won’t be surprised if the reports are true. It’s the first major first-party PS5 exclusive since Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was an expansion as opposed to a full-fledged game.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.