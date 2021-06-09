PSLS  •  News  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Hardware Bundle Reportedly on the Way

ratchet and clank rift apart worlds

Rumor has it that Sony will release a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PlayStation 5 hardware bundle soon.

The report originated from French news site Station of Play, who claims that it first spotted a listing for the bundle on French retailer Boulanger’s database on June 2nd. The website further claims that the image below is what the box looks like.

According to Station of Play, 10,000-12,000 of these bundles will be available in France starting Friday to coincide with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s global launch. If the website’s report is accurate, the bundle will cost €569.99.

Apparently, Sony also plans to release a standard supply of consoles in France by the end of June.

At the moment, this is just a rumor because Sony hasn’t officially unveiled a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle. However, we won’t be surprised if the reports are true. It’s the first major first-party PS5 exclusive since Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was an expansion as opposed to a full-fledged game.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.