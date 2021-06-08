Yesterday, Insomniac Games ran an elaborate promotional campaign for an unlockable weapon in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which initially resulted in fans believing that the developer was teasing a PlayStation port of Sunset Overdrive.

Rift Apart‘s RYNO 8 weapon lets players use objects and characters from other video game franchises including Sunset Overdrive, Horizon Zero Dawn, Sly Cooper, and Uncharted. The promotion was based on a series of teaser tweets, some of which came from previously dormant Twitter accounts associated with Sunset Overdrive, making everyone wonder if the recent rumors of a PlayStation port were true after all.

While we can’t comment on what Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have planned on that front, yesterday’s tweets didn’t have anything to do with the rumors, unfortunately. However, those looking to get their hands on Rift Apart will be pleased to note that RYNO 8 will be available for use when the game releases on Friday, June 11th! Can’t wait? Stay tuned to PSLS as our review of the game will be live at 10 am ET. In the meantime, here’s a sneak preview of RYNO 8:

Rivet: The last thing we need is yet another robot from an unknown dimension getting yanked into all this chaos! I sense a big problem on the horizon.@Guerrilla @PlayStation #RatchetPS5Takeover #PlayStationStudiosFamily pic.twitter.com/174iw52WMC — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021