Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Wouldn’t Work on PS4, Digital Foundry Test Confirms

Following the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC, folks over at Digital Foundry conducted a tech test to confirm that the game wouldn’t work on PS4. Ever since Rift Apart was announced for PC, Insomniac Games has been accused of making false claims that the game can only run on the PS5’s SSD, prompting some to lament the lack of a PS4 version. Turns out, social media experts were fashionably wrong yet again.

Video shows results of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart running off PS4 HDD

Following all the hoopla surrounding Insomniac’s past statements, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman took to Twitter to post a clip of Rift Apart running off an actual PS4 HDD with a PC above minimum specs. See the results for yourself below:

Our first look at Ratchet on PC! It has a few issues but it's overall in good shape! Infinitely better than TLOUP1 and Jedi Survivor at launch. The funniest bit is when Rich tried running the game off an actual PS4 hard drive on a machine just above min spec! https://t.co/Qt0qkYwzeu pic.twitter.com/hgFrXKVGSG — John Linneman (@dark1x) July 26, 2023

Linneman noted that there are visible performance differences when running Rift Apart off an HDD rather than an SSD. While he was able to run the game with a 7200 RPM HDD on a 12900K PC, he still experienced long pauses. He added that Rift Apart is “quite playable” in comparison when using an SSD on a minimum-spec PC, stating that “the poor HDD simply cannot cope at all.”

In response to Linneman’s tweet, Insomniac’s community manager James Stevenson enjoyed a moment of “told ya so.”