Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 SSD Comments Continue to Haunt Insomniac

Following the announcement of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s PC version, PS5 SSD became a trending topic within gaming circles. Developers Insomniac Games previously said that Rift Apart was only possible on PS5 due to its SSD — a statement that has now irked PS4 players because Sony confirmed that the game’s PC version doesn’t require an SSD.

The curious case of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, PS5’s SSD, and PC HDD

Explaining why Rift Apart was only releasing on PS5, Insomniac Games said back in 2020 that the console’s SSD made it possible to have seamless dimensional shifts and insanely fast loading — something that could not be achieved on dated hardware. Yesterday, Nixxes Software detailed Rift Apart’s PC port, revealing that the game “can be enjoyed using an HDD and the minimum system requirements,” while recommending using an SSD for best results.

Folks flocked to Twitter, Reddit, and even PS Blog to ask why Rift Apart wasn’t possible on PS4 if it didn’t require an SSD after all. Some even demanded a PS4 version.

“Well, since you don’t need the ‘ultra mega fast’ SSD from the PS5 to play this game, I am waiting for a PS4 version,” wrote one user. “But this was only possible on PS5,” wrote another. “Traitors,” wrote a third.

We reckon Insomniac is more well-versed in game development than PS Blog users, but what do we know.