PS5 SSD Trending After Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC Announcement

PS5 SSD has been trending within gaming circles on social media following the announcement of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC version. The trend stems from people raking up comments made by Insomniac Games in the past, stating that Rift Apart was only possible on PS5 due to its SSD.

It’s not uncommon for comments to be clipped and taken out of context on social media, and that’s precisely what has happened here. Yes, Insomniac Games did say that Rift Apart’s seamless dimensional shifts and insanely fast loading are only possible on the PS5. However, the developer made this statement in the context of current-gen and last-gen hardware differences. There was no mention of PC.

This is what Insomniac said about Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and the PS5 SSD



Do people honestly think this is a big “gotcha” moment? LOL pic.twitter.com/4IeDMe9JTQ — Reforge Gaming (@ReforgeGaming) May 30, 2023

At the time Rift Apart was announced, Sony did not make its plans for PC ports known. The game was revealed before the first ever PlayStation exclusive landed on PC. Understandably, the company did not announce its future plans at the time, and Insomniac Games had no reason to be mentioning a PC port.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is not headed to the PS4 and is indeed only able to run on the PS5 without loading screens.