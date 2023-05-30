Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC Version Confirmed With Imminent Release Date

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC version has been confirmed by Sony and will release very soon, with the PC version of the hit game coming in just a few months.

When does Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart come out on PC?

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC version was announced by Nixxes Software on the PlayStation Blog, with Sony Interactive Entertainment once again partnering with its longtime subsidiary to help bring the game to PC.

The game will release on July 26, 2023, and of course features a ton of enhanced features that help take advantage of being able to play the game on a powerful PC.

Some of the new features set to come to the PC version of the game include ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels to choose from, as well as ray-traced shadows that further enhance the game’s visual quality. Ultra-wide monitor support is also being added into the game, with support for up to 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 displays.

More conventional options like unlocked framerates and support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and more are also included. For those looking to play on mouse and keyboard, Nixxes Software also confirmed the game will support that as an option as well. Other controllers — including the DualSense controller — can be used as a substitute.

Check out a trailer for the game highlighting its PC features below:

The game will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, with pre-orders available now. Those who pre-order will receive the five armors of the game’s original Digital Deluxe Edition as well as the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack, totaling up to 10 different armors.

Originally released in 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the ninth main installment in the long-running series, and a sequel to Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus. The game was one of the first big titles to release for the PlayStation 5 and was praised for its use of the console’s technology, as well as its visuals, combat, and more.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart join a growing list of some major games that PlayStation has brought over to the PC platform. Previously, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Morales, God of War, The Last of Us Part I, and more have made their way to PC, and to pretty strong sales numbers.