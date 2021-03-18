If you’re looking for something short, sweet, and fun, then look no further. Sony’s Head of PlayStation Indies, Shuhei Yoshida, took to the PlayStation Blog yesterday to highlight seven intriguing indies that will release on the PlayStation 4 and 5. We’ve compiled a list and short overviews of each game for our readers below. For further reading, head over to the PlayStation Blog.

Where the Heart Leads (PS4, PS5 – July 13)

Where the Heart Leads is billed as a “surreal” narrative adventure in which a man named Whit Anderson falls into a sinkhole during an effort to save the family dog. The descent turns into a journey through time, allowing Whit to change the past, present, and future.

Operation: Tango (PS4, PS5 – Spring 2021)

Operation: Tango is a co-op spy adventure in which you can choose to play as either an Agent or a Hacker to solve complex puzzles and save the world with your partner. The missions will be based around the globe and both you and your co-op buddy will see the world through a different lens. Operation: Tango will support cross-platform play.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (PS4, PS5 – March 30th)

Disco Elysium needs no introduction. We’ve covered it numerous times before so check out our previous coverage for full details. You’ll finally be able to play as a superstar detective in this hit game on March 30th. Check out a new trailer below.

Heavenly Bodies (PS4, PS5 – 2021)

A physics-based spatial puzzler, Heavenly Bodies will put players in the role of a cosmonaut who encounters “precarious stellar scenarios.”

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4, PS5 – Spring 2021)

As previously detailed, this is a coloring book adventure in which players will be put in the paws of a dog with a magic paintbrush, who uses art to explore the world and restore its color, solve puzzles, and help other animals.

Nour: Play With Your Food (PS5 – Summer 2021)

Published by the folks behind Untitled Goose Game, Nour: Play With Your Food is a game about – you guessed it – food. “Free from the constraints of scores, time limits, and realism, Nour lets you play with your food as if you’re a kid again, with no mess to clean up,” reads an official description.

Puzzling Places (PS VR – Winter 2021)

Puzzling Places is made by a 3D scanning company, Realities.io. A technical error caused its photogrammetry models to become jumbled up, leading the team to come up with an idea for a puzzle game in the virtual reality space.

That’s all for now, folks!