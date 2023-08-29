Unique Food Game Nour Gets Release Date

By Michael Leri

Nour: Play With Your Food has been kicking around for years after being announced in August 2020. However, it now has a release date and will be coming out on September 12 on PS4, PS5, and PC. No price was announced.

The Nour release date comes after years of trailers

The Nour release date came in the Panic Showcase, which had a new trailer.

And not only did it contain new footage, designer TJ Hughes broke down some of the mechanics. Players can, as the title states, play around with their food in myriad ways through tools like lasers and knives or certain spells. It’ll also have unique scenarios that are meant to “stimulate your creativity and indulge your senses,” all of which can be captured with the game’s Photo Mode. It even takes unique advantage of the DualSense, as players can “sing to [their] noodles” and feel the pad’s “refined haptic feedback.”

This Nour release date has been a long time coming. After its August 2020 reveal, it was given a release window of summer 2021. It then missed that window, which prompted Hughes to thank players for understanding a few months later. He thanked players again in November 2022 as it continued to slip.

Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

