Publisher Finji has announced that its coloring book adventure, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, will release sometime this year for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

In Chicory, players will be put in the paws of a dog with a magic paintbrush, who uses art to explore the world and restore its color, solve puzzles, and help other animals. The top-down adventure is being developed by Greg Lobanov (Wandersong) and Em Halberstadt (Night in the Woods, Untitled Goose Game, Wandersong), with the talented Lena Raine (Minecraft, Celeste, Guild Wars 2) composing the soundtrack.

“At the outset, I was just wondering if you could make a game where the main player interaction was drawing, but this game felt like the ultimate opportunity to engage an audience with their own creativity, and to tell a story that intersected with all that too,” Lobanov told the PlayStation Blog.

Key features are as follows:

Explore the Picnic Province, and draw on anything!

Manipulate the environment with your paint and solve puzzles!

Unlock new paint abilities and use them to reach new places!

Local co-op! Play with your friends and paint together!

At launch, Chicory will be playable in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.

“We got to work with some really amazing localizers who cared a great deal about my previous work and put a lot of heart into the translations for Chicory,” added Lobanov.

We’ll update our readers when Chicory: A Colorful Tale‘s release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]