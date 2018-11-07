A CD Projekt Red Store Is Coming and Feedback Has Been Requested

For any of those wondering why there’s been a distinct lack of merchandise and collectables available from CD Projekt Red, you need worry no more. The studio developing the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 recently announced that there is indeed a company store currently in development, and it is asking for fan assistance in its development by way of a survey.

The survey’s introduction reads:

Hey! Thanks for willing to help us make our online store awesome. This anonymous survey contains a series of questions designed to help us understand how you use online e-commerce services. The better we understand your needs, the better we can address them when designing our store. The survey should only take 4-5 minutes to complete. There are no right or wrong answers.

The survey consists of three sections. The first asks about your overall gaming behavior, mainly wondering how often you find yourself gaming and what your shopping habits are when it comes to game merchandise. The second section asks questions about how you find certain products, as well as what you believe constitutes an efficient store and fair loyalty program. The third and final section is a little more freeform, asking you to detail what you think is important when it comes to shipping and what expectations you have from a company that handles sells you things.

