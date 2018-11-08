Take to the Skies with the Ace Combat 7 Aces At War Bundle

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is flying into January 2019, but Bandai Namco Entertainment Amerca is giving expert pilots a chance to pick up something special. The publisher just revealed the Ace Combat 7 Aces At War Bundle. It includes the base game and some extra goodies to show off how much you love the series.

You can check out a new trailer for the collection here:

The main draw of the bundle is the 150-page exclusive art book. It features brand-new art, exclusive interviews, and four short stories from Sunao Katabuchi. The art book is also included in the special collector’s edition, which also features a die-cast figurine. In addition, the whole Aces at War bundle comes in a Steelbook case. It is exclusive to the American Bandai Namco online store and costs $89.99. It is available for preorder now.

More than ten years after Ace Combat 6, Ace Combat 7 is the series’ debut on the PlayStation 4. It is even playable on PlayStation VR, which you can see it in action here. If you want to learn even more, you can take a look at the game’s heavy customization features.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown releases on January 19, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It releases on February 1, 2019 for PC. Will you be picking up this special bundle? Do you think you will use the PlayStation VR elements? Let us know!