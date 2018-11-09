PlayStation Now Is the Highest-Earning Games Subscription Service

The all-digital future may be closer than we had thought, and Sony is at the front of the pack. A new report from Superdata has determined that subscription services for video games have taken in about $273 million in the third quarter of 2018. Standing above them all is Sony’s PlayStation Now service, which took $143 million. That is 52% of the market revenue. Other services included in the report were EA Access, EA Origin, EA Origin Access Premier, and Xbox Game Pass. EA’s services made a combined $90 million, while Game Pass took in around $41 million.

Interestingly, the subscription services account for only 6% of PC and console revenue (outside of free-to-play). However, the report does note that the media landscape is leaning towards subscription-based services, so it could be the start of an upward trend. It was also revealed that those who take part in subscription services are more likely to purchase add-on content versus those who don’t, $25 on average compared to $10.

PlayStation Now is a service that is continually growing, with games regularly being added. A new search feature known as Collections is starting to roll out, hopefully making combing through the library a little easier. In addition, the ability to download games is also being rolled out. The feature only applies to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 2 games at this time, however.

[Source: GamesIndustry]