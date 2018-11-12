Get a Head Start on the Apocalypse This Darksider’s 3 Collector’s Edition Guide From Prima Games

Despite the recent announcement of the business shutting down in Spring 2019, Prima Games is still pushing quality content before it goes gently into that good night, most notably with the collector’s edition guide for Darksiders 3. More than just a guide for the game, the collector’s edition guide will feature a look at the development of Darksiders 3, a numbered art print, and even fan art.

The hardback guide book will retail for $39.99, launching on November 27, 2018 alongside the game.

You can check out some of the listed features of the guide below:

Compelling Interviews and Look Behind the Scenes: Hear from the talented minds behind Darksiders 3!

Exclusive Art Print: Limited Edition, numbered Art Print featuring Fury in all her Hollow forms!

Stunning Fan Art Section: Features pieces from dedicated and talented Darksiders fans!

Exclusive Foreword: Written by Reinhard Pollice, Business and Product Development Director and Executive Producer at THQ Nordic.

Premium Hardcover Book: The gorgeous, exclusive design is a must have for any fan, and features the signatures of the entire development team!

Comprehensive Walkthrough: We lead the way from start to finish—experience everything!

Detailed Maps: Our exclusive, custom maps reveal key locations, crucial items, and hidden secrets—never lose your way!

Digital Bonus: Unlock your digital version of this guide with the free code card included inside. Access your digital guide anytime, anywhere, on any web-enabled device.

Some detailed maps certainly wouldn’t go amiss with the confirmed removal of a mini-map to further immerse the player. You can also get an electronic version of the guide instead for $9.99, though the full physical guide includes access to the e-version as well.

Do any of you plan to grab a guide while you can? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Prima Games]