Today, Limited Run Games will open preorders for a print version of Shenmue III Complete Edition on PS4. The main game and all of its various DLC offerings will be available on disc. Preorders for the Limited Run Collector’s Edition, which costs $149.99, open this morning at 7:00am PST/10:00am EST on the company’s official website. Fans who are interested may want to act fast, since, according to Limited Run Games, only 3,000 of these orders will be printed.

Limited Run shared the news in the following Twitter post:

Experience the latest chapter of Ryo Hazuki’s epic journey in its entirety with our exclusive release of the Shenmue III Complete Edition for PS4. This includes the core game and all DLC on disc. Orders open Friday, November 20th, at 10 AM ET at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/jwdyZq06L8 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) November 19, 2020

In addition to the base game and DLC being printed on disc, Limited Run’s physical collection will feature all of the following contents: Chobu Chan and Bailu Chan figurines, Hotal Niaowu welcome card, Dreamcast jewel case, Bailu Herb map, Sword of Seven Stars Replica, five different character posters, and a Golden Goose VIP card. All of the above items are to come packed in a specially designed box.

Shenmue III released in November 2019 on the PlayStation 4 and PC. Upon launch, the long-awaited sequel received mixed reception from critics and fans alike. Our review awarded it a 6.5 out of 10, praising the classic Shenmue aesthetic, while noting that clunky gameplay, outdated graphics, and awkwardly written dialogue significantly weakened the experience.

[Source: Limited Run Games on Twitter via Gematsu]