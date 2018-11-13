Battle Princess Madelyn Rushes Its Way Into Early December

Casual Bit Games and Hound Picked Games have finally announced the release date of the l0ng-awaited Battle Princess Madelyn. The adventure begins on December 6, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition, it will be coming to the PlayStation Vita and the Wii sometime in 2019.

The action-packed game began life as only a Kickstarter dream. However, it smashed through its goals, becoming fully-funded in only three days. It was later given a release window of Fall 2018, which it is not quite meeting. But still, now we finally know when we can get our hands on the highly-anticipated title.

Here is the latest trailer for Battle Princess Madelyn here:

In Battle Princess Madelyn, you play as the titular princess who is fighting back after evil forces invade her kingdom. Paired with her faithful undead dog, the two will have to go on a perilous journey.

Check out a list of features included in Battle Princess Madelyn:

Amazingly detailed hand drawn pixel art brought to life by the magical lighting of the Unity Engine.

Two completely different soundtracks to suit your tastes! Classic Arcade FM/PCM to set the hectic pacing, or Modern Orchestrated to set the mood for the scene by Gryzor87 of Maldita Castilla fame!

A mix of fast paced classic arcade action with the adventure elements of classic console games from the golden age of console gaming.

Battle Princess Madelyn has two modes of game play: Arcade which is fast paced old school action and Story mode for the full adventure experience of questing and the battle princess!

Find all of the collectibles hidden throughout the stages for extra rewards, and additional hidden stages!

10 levels, each of which include up to 5 stages – some of which branch!

Masses of upgradable weapons that depend on your armor in arcade mode, or having the upgraded at the blacksmith in story mode!

Special weapons for special occasions and some of these grant access to secret areas!

An original story written by a professional children’s author.

Battle Princess Madelyn will release on December 6, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you excited to finally get your hands on it? Were you one of the many Kickstarter backers? Let us know!