Buy DiRT Rally 2.0 Early, and Get Some Exclusive Bonuses

In preparation of DiRT Rally 2.0’s February 2019 launch, Deep Silver has announced some early bird bonuses. Everyone who preorders will be given some exclusive bonuses, and a special Day One Edition was announced, as well.

If you preorder DiRT Rally 2.0, you will be given the Opel Kadett C GT/E upon starting the game. Deep Silver says the preorder bonuses are for “specific retailers,” although what retailers those are weren’t disclosed. That won’t be the only reward for early adopters, either. Acquiring the DiRT Rally 2.0 Day One Edition provides you with some exclusive content, as well. The Day One Edition comes with then Porshe 911 RGT Rally Spec. In addition, you’ll get early unlocks for the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally and the Alpine Renault A110 1600 S.

The Day One Edition isn’t the only special version of DiRT Rally 2.0, either. The Deluxe Edition will allow you to play the game four days early, on February 22, 2019. Developer Codemasters aims for DiRT Rally 2.0 to be the “most authentic rally and rallycross experience in gaming.” With these special bonuses, you’ll really be able to conquer any track you find yourself one.

DiRT Rally 2.0 releases on February 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Will you be picking it up on day one and getting those bonuses? Let us know!