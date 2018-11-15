Here’s How RemiLore Packs an Involved Story into a Rogue-Lite

Developer Pixellore Inc. and Remimory, contributors to Kameo: Elements of Power and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts, are working on a new game! The two will be releasing RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore with publisher Nicalis, and it is slated for a winter 2018 release date on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. To get people excited for the upcoming release, the development team talked about how it worked to ensure this rogue-lite had a strong story that might pull people in.

The team wanted to create something that was inherently less frustrating than other games of the rogue-lite genre, all while maintaining the very foundations that make similar titles so engaging. That is, the goal was to make an anime-style roguelike that was brighter and lighter than similar titles. With fluid combat mechanics and randomly generated levels laced with a strong, character driven narrative, RemiLore has all the potential to carve a place for itself amongst the greats.

The goal was to make something similar to “a short anime film.” By playing RemiLore, people should find characters they want to know. Their explorations should help them learn more about who these people are any why they should matter.

[Source: Nicalis]