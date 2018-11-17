Rapper 2 Milly Intends to Take Legal Action Against Epic Games Over ‘Stolen’ Fortnite Dance Moves

2 Milly, the rapper behind the popular “Milly Rock” dance move, has told CBS that he intends to take legal action against Epic Games for using his signature dance as an emote that players could buy in Fortnite.

“Everybody was just like, ‘Yo, your dance is in the game,'” he said. “They actually sell that particular move. It’s for purchase. That’s when I really was like…oh nah, this can’t go on too long.”

Back in July 2018, it was Chance The Rapper who highlighted the issue, noting that the original creatives behind Fortnite‘s popular dance emotes did not monetize the moves while Epic is making money from their sales.

Fortnite should put the actual rap songs behind the dances that make so much money as Emotes. Black creatives created and popularized these dances but never monetized them. Imagine the money people are spending on these Emotes being shared with the artists that made them — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2018

Business and entertainment lawyer Merlyne Jean-Louis told CBS that the lawsuit won’t be straightforward. “There’s a lot of case lawsuits surrounding the copyright of music. Lyrics. Sounds,” she explained. “There’s a full body of case law related to that. But regarding choreographic works, that does not exist.”

2 Milly clarified that he doesn’t want to sue Epic “for all the millions” but wants to “protect what’s mine.”

Epic Games declined CBS’ request for comment.

[Source: CBS]