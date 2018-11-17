PlayStation Store EU’s Black Friday Sale Now Live
The European PlayStation Store’s Black Friday sale is now live, offering discounts of up to 60 percent on a range of titles. If you haven’t picked up this year’s best sellers like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, now is your chance to do so.
The full list of games on sale is as follows (prices will vary between regions so click through and log into your local store). Offers end at 11:59 pm GMT on Monday, November 26, 2018.
- Apollo 11 VR
- Archangel™
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission™
- Batman™: Arkham VR
- Battlezone Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe En…
- Conan Exiles
- Defiance 2050: Starter Class Pack
- Defiance 2050: Ultimate Class Pack
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- DIGIMON STORY: CYBER SLEUTH – HACKER’S MEMORY
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
- DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Deluxe Edition
- Eagle Flight
- EVE: Valkyrie
- F1 2018
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry®5 Season Pass
- Far Cry®5
- Far Cry®5 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
- Farpoint
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
- Firewall Zero Hour™
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Ultimate…
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 G…
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 P…
- God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Great White Shark Card Bun…
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & Whale Shark Card Bundle
- Horizon Zero Dawn™
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution
- LEGO® The Incredibles
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Slee…
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
- Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
- NASCAR Heat 3
- NBA 2K19 – 200,000 VC
- NBA 2K19 – 35,000 VC
- NBA 2K19 – 450,000 VC
- NBA 2K19 – 75,000 VC
- NBA 2K19
- NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition
- Need for Speed™ Payback
- Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Adventurer Edition Pack
- Astral Deva pack
- Champion of the North Pack
- Dragonborn Legend Pack
- Epic Edition Pack
- Heirloom Weapon Pack
- Heirloom Starter Bundle
- Onyx Fashion Pack
- Reanimated Destrier Pack
- Starter Edition Pack
- EA SPORTS™ NHL™ 19
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince…
- Overwatch® Legendary Edition
- PlayStation®VR Worlds
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
- Raw Data
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Robinson: The Journey
- Rocket League®
- Rocket League® – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack
- Rocket League® – Fast & Furious™ ’99 Nissa…
- Rocket League® – Game of the Year Edition
- Rocket League® – Hot Wheels® Triple Threat DL…
- Rocket League® – Jurassic World™ Car Pack
- Rocket League® – The Fate of the Furious™ Ic…
- Salary Man Escape
- SMITE – 1500 Gems
- SMITE – 2500 Gems
- SMITE – 3500 Gems
- SMITE – 400 Gems
- SMITE – 800 Gems
- SMITE – 8000 Gems
- Sports Bar VR
- Star Trek™: Bridge Crew
- Star Trek Online: Starfleet Pack
- Federation Starter Pack
- Klingon Defense Force Starter Pack
- Star Trek Online: Empire Pack
- Star Trek Online: Legacy Pack
- Romulan Legacy Starter Pack
- Star Trek Online: Final Frontier Bundle
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- StarBlood Arena™
- Statik
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT VR
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition
- TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2
- TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition
- TERA: Bloodshadow Ninja Pack
- TERA: Dojo Fighter Pack
- TERA: Dragonrider Pack
- TERA: Starter Pack Deluxe
- The Crew® 2 Standard Edition
- The Crew® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Crew® 2 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® VR
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: Collection
- The Sims™ 4
- The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edit…
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass
- Train Sim World®
- Train Sim World® Digital Deluxe Edition
- Amperion Dragon Pack
- Botanical Blaster
- Eclipse Pack
- Trove – Geodian Super Pack
- Resistor Dragon Pack
- Vanguardian Super Pack
- Vampyr
- Warface – 10 000 Kredits
- Warface – 1000 Kredits
- Warface – 2500 Kredits
- Warface – 5000 Kredits
- Warface – Collector’s Starter Pack
- Warface – Engineer Starter pack
- Warface – Medic Starter pack
- Warface – Rifleman Starter pack
- Warface – Sniper Starter pack
- 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod
- 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mod
- 3125 Platinum + Triple Rare Mod
- Warframe®: 170 Platinum
- Warframe®: 370 Platinum
- Warframe®: PS4™ Obsidian Azura Collection
- Warframe®: PS4™ Renown Pack XIII
- Warframe®: Starter Pack
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Collection
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition
If you’re based in the US, make sure to check out PlayStation Store US Black Friday deals.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]