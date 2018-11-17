PlayStation Store EU’s Black Friday Sale Now Live

The European PlayStation Store’s Black Friday sale is now live, offering discounts of up to 60 percent on a range of titles. If you haven’t picked up this year’s best sellers like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, now is your chance to do so.

The full list of games on sale is as follows (prices will vary between regions so click through and log into your local store). Offers end at 11:59 pm GMT on Monday, November 26, 2018.

If you’re based in the US, make sure to check out PlayStation Store US Black Friday deals.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]