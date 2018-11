See All the Deals in the Massive PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale

We’re a week away from Black Friday 2018, but everyone can’t help but jump the gun. The PlayStation Store is no exception. Until 8 am PT/11 am ET on November 27, 2018, people can head over to Sony’s digital storefront to take advantage of these discounts.

The list of PlayStation Store Black Friday games is packed with heavy hitters, such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Detroit: Become Human, God of War, and Monster Hunter: World, all of which are nominated for The Game Awards 2018.

There’s plenty for fans of ongoing and annual games, such as Destiny 2: Forsaken, Overwatch, and various realistic sports sims. And there are a lot of critically acclaimed games you might’ve missed too, such as Nier: Automata and Horizon Zero Dawn. Those who weren’t joyously celebrating Reclamation Day and the release of Fallout 76 can cop Fallout 4 for just $14.99.

PlayStation VR fans can enjoy discounts on Creed: Rise to Glory, Star Trek: Bridge Crew VR, Doom VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Firewall: Zero Hour, Unearthing Mars 2, Track Lab, Transference, and Zone of the Enders the 2nd Runner: Mars (VR).

In addition to base games being on sale, PlayStation is offering discounts on Gold Editions, Deluxe Editions, Season Passes, and (in some cases) even in-game currency.

Below is the full list of discounts.

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition | Sale: $39.99, Original Price: $99.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Sale: $40.19, Original Price: $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition | Sale: $53.59, Original Price: $79.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition | Sale: $64.99, Original Price: $99.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition | Sale: $77.99, Original Price: $119.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins | Sale: $23.99, Original Price: $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition | Sale: $27.99, Original Price: $69.99

Batman: Return to Arkham | Sale: $4.99, Original Price: $19.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | Sale: $47.99, Original Price: $59.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombie Deluxe | Sale: $49.99, Original Price: $99.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Edition | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles | Sale: $19.49, Original Price: $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass | Sale: $24.99, Original Price: $49.99

Call of Duty: WWII– Digital Deluxe | Sale: $49.99, Original Price: $99.99

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass | Sale: $24.99, Original Price: $49.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $39.99

Creed: Rise to Glory (VR) | Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $29.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $39.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Annual Pass Bundle | Sale: $59.49, Original Price: $69.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection | Sale: $69.99, Original Price: $99.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Deluxe Edition | Sale: $67.99, Original Price: $79.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Edition | Sale: $35.99, Original Price: $59.99

Detroit: Become Human | Sale: $21.99, Original Price: $39.99

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition | Sale: $27.49, Original Price: $49.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection | Sale: $19.79, Original Price: $59.99

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer | Sale: $8.99, Original Price: $14.99

Dishonored 2 – Prey Bundle | Sale: $25.99, Original Price: $64.99

Dishonored 2 Complete Collection | Sale: $31.99, Original Price: $79.99

Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition | Sale: $41.99, Original Price: $59.99

Doom – Full Game | Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $19.99

Doom VFR | Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $29.99

Dragon Ball Fighterz | Sale: $26.99, Original Price: $59.99

Dragon Quest XI: Day One Edition | Sale: $41.99, Original Price: $59.99

Dying Light | Sale: $13.99, Original Price: $19.99

EA Sports UFC 3 Standard Edition | Sale: $17.99, Original Price: $59.99

Fallout 4 | Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $29.99

Fallout 4 GOTY | Sale: $23.99, Original Price: $59.99

Far Cry 5 | Sale: $26.99, Original Price: $59.99

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition | Sale: $34.99, Original Price: $69.99

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition | Sale: $40.49, Original Price: $89.99

FIFA 19 | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

FIFA 19 Champions Edition | Sale: $39.99, Original Price: $79.99

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition | Sale: $49.99, Original Price: $99.99

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition | Sale: $19.49, Original Price: $29.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Sale: $24.99, Original Price: $49.99

Firewall: Zero Hour | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $39.99

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise | Sale: $39.59, Original Price: $59.99

For Honor | Sale: $9.99, Original Price: $39.99

For Honor Marching Fire Edition | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition Bundle | Sale: $59.99, Original Price: $119.99

Ghost Recon Y2 Gold Edition | Sale: $39.99, Original Price: $79.99

God of War | Sale: $21.99, Original Price: $39.99

Grand Theft Auto V | Sale: $19.79, Original Price: $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle | Sale: $32.99, Original Price: $49.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card | Sale: $84.99, Original Price: $99.99

Grand Theft Auto Online Whale Shark Cash Card | Sale: $42.49, Original Price: $49.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition | Sale: $32.99, Original Price: $59.99

GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack | Sale: $19.49, Original Price: $29.99

GTA V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card | Sale: $37.39, Original Price: $67.99

GTA V: Premium Online Edition and Megalodon Shark Card | Sale: $79.19, Original Price: $119.99

GTA V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card | Sale: $52.79, Original Price: $87.99

Hollow Knight | Sale: $7.49, Original Price: $14.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition | Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $19.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition | Sale: $17.99, Original Price: $59.99

Just Dance 2019 | Sale: $23.99, Original Price: $39.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

LEGO DC Super-Villains | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition | Sale: $37.49, Original Price: $74.99

LEGO The Incredibles | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Madden NFL 19 | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Madden NFL 19 – Hall of Fame Edition | Sale: $31.99, Original Price: $79.99

Metal Gear Survive | Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $29.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $49.99

MLB The Show 18 | Sale: $20.09, Original Price: $29.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (1000) | Sale: $0.49, Original Price: $0.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (11000) | Sale: $4.99, Original Price: $9.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (150000) | Sale: $49.99, Original Price: $99.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (24000) | Sale: $9.99, Original Price: $19.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (5000) | Sale: $2.49, Original Price: $4.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (67500) | Sale: $24.99, Original Price: $49.99

MLB The Show 18 All Star Edition | Sale: $26.79, Original Price: $39.99

MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition | Sale: $46.89, Original Price: $69.99

Monster Hunter: World | Sale: $24.99, Original Price: $49.99

Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Mortal Kombat XL | Sale: $5.99, Original Price: $19.99

Naruto To Boruto Shibobi Striker | Sale: $35.99, Original Price: $59.99

Naruto To Boruto Shibobi Striker Deluxe Edition | Sale: $53.99, Original Price: $89.99

NASCAR Heat 3 | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $49.99

NASCAR Heat 3 Bundle | Sale: $31.99, Original Price: $79.99

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 | Sale: $19.49, Original Price: $29.99

NBA 2K19 | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition Bundle | Sale: $49.99, Original Price: $99.99

NBA 2K19: 15000 VC PACK | Sale: $4.49, Original Price: $4.99

NBA 2K19: 200000 VC PACK | Sale: $44.99, Original Price: $49.99

NBA 2K19: 35000 VC PACK | Sale: $8.99, Original Price: $9.99

NBA 2K19: 450000 VC PACK | Sale: $89.99, Original Price: $99.99

NBA 2K19: 75000 VC PACK | Sale: $17.99, Original Price: $19.99

NBA LIVE 19: The One Edition | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $39.99

NHL 19 99 Edition | Sale: $39.99, Original Price: $79.99

NHL 19 Standard Edition | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Nier: Automata | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Nier: Automata 3C3C1D119440927 | Sale: $6.99, Original Price: $13.99

Nioh – The Complete Edition | Sale: $22.49, Original Price: $49.99

Nioh Live | Sale: $15.99, Original Price: $39.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition | Sale: $19.79, Original Price: $59.99

Persona 5 | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $49.99

Prey | Sale: $17.99, Original Price: $29.99

Prey – Digital Deluxe Edition | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $39.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 David Beckham Edition | Sale: $34.99, Original Price: $69.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Legendary Edition | Sale: $39.99, Original Price: $79.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Standard Edition | Sale: $29.99 , Original Price: $59.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition Bundle | Sale: $69.59, Original Price: $79.99



Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition Bundle | Sale:$89.99, Original Price: $99.99

Rocket League | Sale: $9.99, Original Price: $19.99

Rocket League – Game of the Year Edition | Sale:$12.49, Original Price: $24.99

Scribblenauts: Showdown | Sale:$19.99, Original Price: $39.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition | Sale: $44.99, Original Price: $89.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Deluxe Edition | Sale: $34.99, , Original Price: $69.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass | Sale: $20.09, Original Price: $29.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Sale| Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $59.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition | Sale: $22.49, Original Price: $89.99

Star Trek Bridge Crew + TNG DLC Bundle | Sale: $27.49, Original Price: $54.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (VR) | Sale: $11.99, Original Price: $39.99

Star Wars Battlefront II | Sale: $9.89, Original Price: $29.99

Starlink: Battle for Atlas | Sale: $50.99, Original Price: $59.99

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Digitial Edition | Sale: $44.99, Original Price: $59.99

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition | Sale: $59.99, Original Price: $79.99

Strange Brigade | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $49.99

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition | Sale: $47.99, Original Price: $79.99

Super Bomberman R | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $39.99

The Crew 2 | Sale: $23.99, Original Price: $59.99

The Crew 2 Gold Edition | Sale: $49.99, Original Price: $99.99

The Crew 2 Motorsports Deluxe Edition | Sale: $27.99, Original Price: $69.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection | Sale: $39.99, Original Price: $79.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Summerset | Sale: $14.79, Original Price: $39.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Summerset Collector’s Ed. Upgrade | Sale: $14.79, Original Price: $39.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Summerset Collector’s Edition | Sale: $22.19, Original Price:$59.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Summerset Upgrade | Sale: $11.09, Original Price: $29.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $39.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

The Elder Scrolls Online | Sale: $9.99, Original Price: $19.99

The Evil Within 2 | Sale: $19.79, Original Price: $59.99

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour | Sale:$29.99, Original Price: $49.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | Sale: $19.49, Original Price: $29.99

The Jackbox Party Quadpack | Sale: $37.49, Original Price: $74.99

The Last of Us Remastered | Sale: $5.99, Original Price: $19.99

The Sims 4 | Sale: $15.99, Original Price: $39.99

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $49.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $49.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition | Sale: $17.99, Original Price: $59.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition | Sale: $38.99, Original Price: $129.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition | Sale: $26.99, Original Price: $89.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $49.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division | Sale: $9.99, Original Price: $49.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition | Sale: $17.99, Original Price: $89.99

Torn | Sale: $20.99, Original Price: $29.99

Track Lab | Sale: $11.99, Original Price: $19.99

Transference | Sale: $14.99, Original Price: $24.99

UFC 3 Champion Edition | Sale: $19.99, Original Price: $79.99

Unearthing Mars 2 (VR) | Sale: $9.99, Original Price: $19.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4 | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

Watch Dogs 2 | Sale: $17.99, Original Price: $59.99

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition | Sale: $20.99, Original Price: $69.99

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $99.99

We Happy Few | Sale: $40.19, Original Price: $59.99

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Edition | Sale: $59.99, Original Price: $79.99

Wolfenstein II Deluxe Bundle | Sale: $26.39, Original Price: $79.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | Sale: $19.79, Original Price: $59.99

WWE 2K19 | Sale: $29.99, Original Price: $59.99

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition | Sale: $44.99, Original Price: $89.99

Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Sale: $34.99, Original Price: $49.99

Zone of the Enders the 2nd Runner: Mars (VR) | Sale: $20.09, Original Price: $29.99

[Source: PlayStation Blog]