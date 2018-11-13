God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and RDR2 May Steal the Show at The Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards 2018 will be taking place on December 6, 2018, and we now have the full list of nominees ready to do some winning this year. Game of the Year contenders include God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Monster Hunter: World, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Obviously, those are some big names.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s chances of taking home an honor or two are good this year, with God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Detroit: Become Human nominated in multiple categories.

The Game Awards is going on its fifth year running, and this time around they’ve expanded their esports section with a slew of new awards. Perhaps this is a sign that streaming and esports are going to be even more popular in the coming years?

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Game of The Year



God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Game Direction

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Art Direction

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

God of War

Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score and Music

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Mogan, Red Dead Redemption 2

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Best Independent Game Nominees

Celeste

Dead Cells

Into the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2 Episode 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2 Episode 1

The Missing J.J.MacField and the Island of Memories

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Debut Independent Game

Donut County

Florence

Moss

The Messenger

Yoku’s Island Express

Best Mobile Game

Donut County

Florence

Fortnite

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Reigns Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Megaman 11

Best Action Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best RPG

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire

Best Fighting Game

Blazeblue Cross Tag Battle

Dragonball Fighter Z

Soul Calibur VI

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Starlink Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

Battletech

Frost Punk

Into the Breach

The Banner Saga 3

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 19

Forza Horizon 4

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

Monster Hunter World

Sea of Thieves

Best Esports Player

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zihao

Alexander “S1mple” Kostylev

Bang “Jjonak” Sungh Hyeon

Best Esports Team

Fnatic, League of Legends

Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cloud 9, League of Legends

London Spitfire, Overwatch

OG, Dota 2

Best Esports Coach

Bok “Repeared” Han Gyu, Cloud 9, League of Legends

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen, Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dylan Falco, Fnatic, League of Legends

Yamato Cannon, Team Vitality, League of Legends

Janko “YNk” Paunovic, MIBR, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cristian “Ppasarel” Banaseanu, OG, Dota 2

Best Esports Event

Overwatch League Grand Finals

League of Legends World Championship

ELEAGUE Major (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

The International Dota 2 Championships

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO)

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Anders Blume

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Best Esports Moment

OG’s upset at Dota 2 Finals

KT versus IG’s Base Race at the LL worlds

Cloud 9’s triple-overtime comeback win at ELeague

G2 beating RnG at League Worlds

SonicFox’s side switch and win at EVO

Content Creator of the Year

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex

Best Student Game

Combat 2018 from Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences

Dash Quasar from University of California Santa Cruz

Gera from Digipen Institute of Technology in Spain

LIFF from iStart Digital in France

RE: Charge from the Massachusetts Institue of Technology.

Best Ongoing game

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

You can vote for your own favorites at The Game Awards website.