Dark Souls Creator Hidetaka Miyazaki ‘Surprised’ and ‘Honored’ by Lifetime Achievement Award

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki received a Lifetime Achievement Award at UK’s prestigious Golden Joystick Awards this weekend. In his (translated) acceptance speech (transcribed by Kotaku), the developer expressed that he was “surprised, honored, and humbled” by the award.

“This award is not just my award,” he said. “It goes out to everyone who has worked with me over the years making games, everyone who has shared this passion with me, and so I want to thank again everyone who has collaborated with FromSoftware and everyone in FromSoftware, our publishers, thanks again for everything.”

Miyazaki also thanked his family and players who appreciated his games.

“It’s thanks to you, all the players, that I have been able to carry on making games with the one simple goal of making games that are interesting,” he added.

Miyazaki revealed that he plans to continue making games as long as he can, and reminded fans of the impending release of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on March 22, 2019.

Past Golden Joystick Lifetime Achievement Award winners include Hideo Kojima and the late Nintendo president, Satoru Iwata.

Congratulations to Miyazaki and the FromSoftware team!

[Source: Kotaku]