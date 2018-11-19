The Beat Saber Trophy List Will Take at Least 24 Hours to Complete

Previously exclusive to the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality Headset, Beat Saber is finally coming to PlayStation VR. Arguably one of the best VR games on the market, Beat Saber is a rhythm game that has you dual-wielding lightsabers. It’s releasing this week on November 20, 2018, and now we can finally check out the full trophy list, which appears below.

In total, Beat Saber features 27 trophies, which includes one platinum, seven golds, eight silvers, and eleven bronzes. Most trophies involve skill, such as reaching A or S rank on a certain number of levels. Others require time, with one Gold trophy being awarded to those who play at least 24 hours of the game. Nothing is missable, but this list is still a challenge.

Platinum: Get all trophies. (Platinum)

You Are Ready: Finish the tutorial. (Bronze)

100 Million: Get total score 100 million or more. (Gold)

Day & Night: Get total played time 24 hours or more. (Gold)

Traveller: Get 100 kilometers travelled hand distance or more. (Gold)

Hope: Get rank S on at least 15 different levels on expert difficulty (solo free play only). (Gold)

No Mistakes: Get full combo on at least 15 different levels on expert difficulty (solo free play only). (Gold)

Precision: Get rank S on at least 15 different levels on hard difficulty (solo free play only). Silver Trophy

Drum Kit: Get full combo on at least 15 different levels on hard difficulty (solo free play only). (Silver)

Expert: Clear any level on expert difficulty without any modifiers. (Bronze)

Supreme: Get full combo on any level on expert difficulty without any modifiers. (Silver)

Drill: Get total 10 000 good cuts or more. (Silver)

Good Enough: Get at least rank A on any level on normal difficulty without any modifiers. (Bronze)

Special: Get at least rank S on any level on hard difficulty without any modifiers. (Silver)

Flawless: Get rank SS on any level on expert difficulty without any modifiers. (Gold)

Pay Attention: Clear any level on normal difficulty and get at least 50 combo without any modifiers. (Bronze)

Concentrate: Clear any level on hard difficulty and get at least 100 combo without any modifiers. (Bronze)

Focus: Clear any level on expert difficulty and get at least 500 combo without any modifiers. (Silver)

Pure: Clear any level without any modifiers. (Bronze)

Faster: Clear any level with faster song speed modifier. (Bronze)

On the Edge: Clear any level with insta fail modifier. (Bronze)

Memory: Clear any level with disappearing arrows modifier. (Bronze)

Charge: Clear any level with battery energy modifier. (Bronze)

Progress: Clear 30 missions in campaign. Silver Trophy

Not the End: Clear final mission in campaign. (Silver)

Peace: Clear all missions in campaign. (Gold)

Warm-up: Clear 100 levels or more. (Bronze)

