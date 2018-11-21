New Characters and More Revealed for Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining

Earlier this week, Sega and Famitsu revealed a new fighting game, Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining. Now, thanks to Famitsu tipster Ryokutya2089, we can take a look at some more details from the magazine slightly ahead of its release.

A new version or sequel to previous title Blade Arcus from Shining: Battle Arena, this entry adds characters from the most recent title in Sega’s Shining series, Shining Resonance Refrain. Six new characters from Shining Resonance Refrain have been confirmed so far:

Yuma Ilburn

Kirika Towa Alma

Sonia Blanche

Rinna Mayfield

Zest Graham

Excela Noa Aura

In total, the magazine states Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining will feature over 20 characters. Presumably, much of the roster will carry over from the previous title, which combined characters from Shining Hearts and Shining Blade.

This entry introduces a new character skill system, which sees players spending points to unlock new skills. Online play will be included, but details on that don’t appear to be available yet.

Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining will get a limited edition release in Japan, which will include a visual book, drama CD, theme song CD, Kirika DLC costume, and a poster.

Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining will launch on March 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan. There has been no word on a western release at this time.

[Source: Siliconera]