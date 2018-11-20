Blade Arcus Rebellion From Shining Adds Shining Resonance Refrain Fighters

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu drops in a few days, but the magazine released a teaser for a new game announcement on its website. The new game is Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining, a new entry in what is now a series of fighting games featuring characters from Sega’s Shining series.

Blade Arcus Rebellion from Shining will bring in characters from the latest game in the Shining series, Shining Resonance Refrain. It is currently set to release on March 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.

Those are all the details released so far, with Famitsu promoting a full reveal in the magazine, which will drop on November 22, 2018. In the article, some of the new characters will be introduced, and certain online features such as the game’s matchmaking will be discussed. Yuma, Kirika, and Sonia are seen in the accompanying images.

The first game, Blade Arcus from Shining, was released in Japanese arcades in 2014. Developed by Blade Strangers developer Studio Saizensen, it was a crossover fighter featuring characters from Shining Blade and Shining Hearts. An updated console version was released for the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4 in 2015, but it wasn’t localized. However, it did turn up on Steam in 2016 as Blade Arcus from Shining: Battle Arena.

